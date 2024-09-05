 Recognise Power Of Technology, Make Good Use Of It: Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
Yadav virtually attended the conference organised on ‘Incorporation of innovations in infrastructure construction.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 11:45 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that infrastructure works are the backbone on which economic and inclusive development policies take shape.

“We should recognise the power of technology, make good use of it, and fulfil the resolve in the interest of society so that along with this generation, the coming generations too can benefit,” said Yadav while virtually addressing the conference organised by Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) in Bhopal.

Yadav virtually attended the conference organised on ‘Incorporation of innovations in infrastructure construction’. Yadav, who is in his home town Ujjain following the demise of his father last Tuesday, is carrying out his responsibilities and is in regular touch with his officers. Necessary instructions are being given to the officials.

Yadav, while addressing the people at the conference  said that infrastructure development, environment, health, innovations should be considered holistically.

He further underlined building effective and flexible infrastructure to protect against natural disasters and climate change crises. The pace of construction will also have to be increased by adopting new methods, he added.

There are immense possibilities in the field of construction and there is also scope for improvement in reducing construction costs and resources, said the CM.

MoS (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes And Minority Welfare, Krishna Gaur, director AMPRI Dr Avnish Srivastava, CIDC director general Dr PR Swaroop, former DGP and president ICC Chapter Swaraj Puri and others were present at the conference. 

