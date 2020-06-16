Madhya Pradesh: Rajya Sabha election generates political heat, legislators coming today in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The Rajya Sabha election to be held on June 19 has generated a lot of political heat. Both BJP and Congress called their respective legislators to the state capital on Wednesday.

The Congress is going to hold meetings of its law-makers at the residence of former chief minister Kamal Nath on June 17 and 18.

State in charge of the party Mukul Wasink will also attend the meetings. He will visit the state for the first time after becoming the in charge of party’s state unit.

The BJP, too, has called their legislators to Bhopal. The party may hold a meeting of its legislators on Wednesday. Party’s state in charge Vinay Shahashrabuddhe and Union minister Prakash Javadekar are also arriving in the city. BJP legislators will meet in their presence.

According to the number of legislators of each party in the House, the BJP should get two seats and the Congress one. BSP, SP and Independent legislators have yet to open their cards.