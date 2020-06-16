Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj had shared a fake video of Rahul, will file FIR, says Digvijay Singh

According to the news piece, Chouhan's reaction was to the 13-second video of Rahul Gandhi in which the latter purportedly says, "Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Bhupesh Baghel ji, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Hukum Singh Karada ji".

The speech was reportedly given by Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Neemuch (MP) on May 14, 2019.

The news item tagged by Singh also mentions a link of Rahul Gandhi's "original" speech in which he purportedly said, "Kamal Nath ji, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Baghel ji, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Hukum Singh Karada ji, PC Sharma ji".

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Singh was raking up an old tweet to "hide" his mistake of circulating an "edited" clip of Chouhan's old statement on liquor policy of the erstwhile Kamal Nath government.

"He should apologise right away. If there was such a tweet (of Chouhan) then what was he (Singh) doing at that time? Now, he is talking like this when his mistake was caught," he said.

Singh, MP Congress' social media coordinator Avinash Kadbe and ten others were booked on Monday under sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (public mischief) and 465 (forgery) on a complaint lodged by BJP leaders.