Madhya Pradesh: Niwari janpad panchayat CEO caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Sagar: The Sagar Lokayukta police on Tuesday arrested janpad panchayat CEO of Niwari district for taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh from sarpanch. The is the first case of financial irregularity under MNREGA in the state.
The Sagar Lokayukta SP Rameshwar Yadav told Free Press that applicant Gayadeen Ahirwar complained that CEO Harsh Kumar Khare was demanding Rs 4 lakh to clear the bill of Rs 19 lakh. The CEO seized documents also. As a result of seizure, the panchayat was unable to extend works. Finding no way out, the sarpanch complained to Lokayukta police.
The village panchayats are providing work to labourers specially the migrant labourers. The panchayat had completed development works worth Rs 19 lakh. To clear the payment, CEO was demanding bribe.
According to Yadav, a team was formed after verification. On Tuesday morning, as soon as the sarpanch gave Rs 2 lakh to CEO at his residence, the team raided the residence. The money was kept under the bed. The police have registered the case and are investigating the matter further.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)