Madhya Pradesh: Niwari janpad panchayat CEO caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Sagar: The Sagar Lokayukta police on Tuesday arrested janpad panchayat CEO of Niwari district for taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh from sarpanch. The is the first case of financial irregularity under MNREGA in the state.

The Sagar Lokayukta SP Rameshwar Yadav told Free Press that applicant Gayadeen Ahirwar complained that CEO Harsh Kumar Khare was demanding Rs 4 lakh to clear the bill of Rs 19 lakh. The CEO seized documents also. As a result of seizure, the panchayat was unable to extend works. Finding no way out, the sarpanch complained to Lokayukta police.