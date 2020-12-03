Madhya Pradesh: Protests, allegations & demands mark 36th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy

BHOPAL: Protests, allegations and demands for adequate compensation and facilities to survivors marked the 36th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which had left a deep scar on the state’s capital more than three decade ago.

Giving vent to ire, gas victims not only burnt the effigy of Dow Chemical and DuPont at Union Carbide plant site on Thursday but they also formed a human chain from DIG Bungalow to UCC plant site as mark of protest.

The gas victims said that the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the survivors in Bhopal and on people exposed to industrial pollution everywhere in the world has once again highlighted the urgent need for reigning in chemical corporations.

They alleged that judicial institutions in India and USA have failed miserably in the last 36 years to make Union Carbide and Dow Chemical obey the laws of the land. “As injustice and sufferings continue in Bhopal, corporations are encouraged to continue committing crimes against humanity and the global environment,” gas victims alleged.