Madhya Pradesh: Kalyani Sisters Pension to resume,Bhopal Gas Tragedy Memorial to come up in city: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The government will reintroduce Kalyani Sisters Pension and build Bhopal Gas Tragedy memorial to commemorate those who lost their lives in the tragedy and also to remind people that "no city in the world should become another Bhopal, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while paying tributes to the gas victims.

He was addressing a Sarvadharma prayer meet organised on the 36th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy at Barkatullah Bhawan on Thursday. On the occasion, Chouhan laid a wreath at the emblem statue of the citizens of Bhopal.

Chouhan said that a monthly pension of one thousand rupees will be reintroduced for each Kalyani sister who has been widowed in the event of gas tragedy. Kalyani women used to get this pension regularly. This pension was discontinued in the year 2019, which will be reintroduced, said the Chief Minister. Chouhan said that a memorial would be built in Bhopal to commemorate this incident so that people take lessons. After the nuclear bombs dropped in Nagasaki and Hiroshima in Japan, a memorial was built there. It teaches us that there should be no more nuclear attacks on any nation.