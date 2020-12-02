36th anniversary of 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy: People hold torch rally on the eve, demand special action against the accused

The intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, when everyone was sleeping in peace, a large area of ​​Bhopal spread corpses. The stains of that night can still be seen on Bhopal linings. Over 500,000 people were exposed to methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas.

People of that era have not forgotten that scene even today. It is still suffering for generations. They wake up once again remembering that night.

The Bhopal disaster, also referred to as the Bhopal gas tragedy, was a gas leak incident on the night of 2–3 December 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, MP. It is considered among the world's worst industrial disasters. Over 500,000 people were exposed to methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas. The highly toxic substance made its way into and around the small towns located near the plant.

People of Bhopal once again remembered the night. Few held a torch rally on the eve of the 36th anniversary of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, demanding formation of a special committee and action against the accused.