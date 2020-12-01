Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes feedback from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on readiness for vaccination

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for nearly one hour and 15 minutes in Delhi on Tuesday.
It was the first meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister after the outcome of the recently held by-elections.
Modi took feedback from Chouhan on preparations for vaccination against the coronavirus. The Prime Minister also spoke to the Chief Minister about the corona-related situation in the state. Modi also took feedback on the steps taken by the state government to arrest the spread of the disease in areas where the number of cases is rising. Modi gave suggestions to Chouhan about how to arrest the pandemic.
The Prime Minister spoke to Chouhan about the preparations for vaccination against the coronavirus. Chouhan informed Modi that state and district-level coordination committees had been formed to handle vaccination against Covid-19. Sub-divisional officers are heading state and division-level committees for observation and coordination, Chouhan said.
Both of them also discussed about the issues related to farmers.
In protest against three farm bills passed by the Central Government, the farmers have surrounded the national capital. Modi also spoke to Chouhan about it. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the steps being taken by state to boost the farm sector.
Chouhan also reported to Modi about the state government’s three-year plan for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. He told the Prime Minister that the plan had been prepared with the help of Niti Ayog and that of specialists from different fields. Apart from that, Chouhan informed the Prime Minister about the progress of Centre’s projects in the state.
Modi expressed satisfaction at the measures taken by the state government to deal with the situation arising out of the corona pandemic.
The Prime Minister asked Chouhan to be prepared for vaccination that it may be given to people as soon as the vaccine is available in the market.
