Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes feedback from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on readiness for vaccination

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for nearly one hour and 15 minutes in Delhi on Tuesday.

It was the first meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister after the outcome of the recently held by-elections.

Modi took feedback from Chouhan on preparations for vaccination against the coronavirus. The Prime Minister also spoke to the Chief Minister about the corona-related situation in the state. Modi also took feedback on the steps taken by the state government to arrest the spread of the disease in areas where the number of cases is rising. Modi gave suggestions to Chouhan about how to arrest the pandemic.

The Prime Minister spoke to Chouhan about the preparations for vaccination against the coronavirus. Chouhan informed Modi that state and district-level coordination committees had been formed to handle vaccination against Covid-19. Sub-divisional officers are heading state and division-level committees for observation and coordination, Chouhan said.