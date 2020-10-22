Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday further ramped up the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s recent rhetoric over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, declaring that once the vaccine is ready, it will be made available for everyone in Madhya Pradesh free of cost.

The chief minister on this day took to his official handle on Twitter to announce the news.

"We have taken several effective steps to safeguard the people against COVID-19," he wrote, "today it is completely controlled."

Preparations for the coronavirus vaccine are going on in full steam, he wrote, adding, "As soon as the vaccine is ready, it will be made available to every citizen of Madhya Pradesh free of cost."