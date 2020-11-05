Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Health workers to be vaccinated first against Covid-19, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has instructed the officials to update the cold chain for Coronavirus vaccine expected to be available by January 2021. First of all, the health worker will be vaccinated, said Chouhan reviewing the situation of Corona and arrangements in the state via video conferencing at Mantralaya on Thursday.

ACS Mohammed Suleman also said, “Oxford university vaccine is expected to be available by January 2021. There are 4 lakh health workers and they will be given priority for vaccination.”

Chouhan said that the situation of corona in the state is constantly improving. The corona recovery rate of the state has gone up to 94 percent, while the number of active cases is continuously coming down. The number of active patients in the state has come down to 7756. However, he cautioned to take special care against Covid-19 during festivals and winter.

He further said, “There are free of cost treatment facilities in government as well as private hospitals for the corona patients. There are 36,755 beds in these hospitals and 1700 beds out of them are in private hospitals. There is sufficient supply of oxygen. Fifty three per cent patients are at home isolation and these patients are being monitored through Command and Control centre. Seventeen percent of patients on oxygen support.”

The chief minister asked officials to keep close vigil on private hospitals so that they should not charge more fee in the name of corona treatment. People should not hesitate and they should immediately visit a fever clinic where free of cost corona testing is done, he added.