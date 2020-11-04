Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on November 5

Both arch rival from Biaora Vidhan Sabha constituency BJP Candidate Narain Singh Parmar and Congress candidate Ramchandra Dangi have been tested positives on Wednesday. These candidates came in contact with many respective parties leaders and supporters. Earlier, BJP candidate Pradhyum Lodhi was tested positive and he was shifted from Damoh to Chirayu Hospital.

Madhya Pradesh reported 707 positive cases taking its tally to 1,74,091 and toll went to 2987 with 13 new deaths. Active cases were 7854 while 163250 are cured cases so far. Eight hundred and eighty four were cured cases in single day. The state reported positive rate 2.6 per cent with 26191 samples which were sent for testing. Hundred and seven samples were rejected.

Rewa reported 39 cases while Sagar reported 23 positives cases. Ratlam reported 18 cases. Barwani and Sehore reported 10 each while Vidisha reported 11 positives cases.

Nineteen districts reported corona positive in double digits while 33 districts reported corona positives below 10. Burhanpur and Agar-Malwa did not report any positive case.

Major cities like Indore reported 52 positive cases while its tally to 34308 and toll went to 683. Jabalpur reported 34 positive cases and its tally to 12910. Gwalior reported 48 positives and its tally to 12486. Bhopal reported 179 positives and its tally to 25361 and toll to 484.