Corona Vaccine Tracker on November 4, 2020

Oxford vaccine results hopefully this year

The University of Oxford hopes to present late-stage trial results on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate this year though its top scientific investigator cautioned it would still take some time for life to return to normal.

"I'm optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year," Oxford Vaccine Trial Chief Investigator Andrew Pollard told British lawmakers of presenting trial results this year, according to Reuters report.

Pollard said working out whether or not the vaccine worked would likely come this year, after which the data would have to be carefully reviewed by regulators and then a political decision made on who should get the vaccine.

CanSino delivers vaccine to Mexico

Mexico has received the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate from Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics’s Covid-19. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrar said that the vaccine will be administered to 10,000-15,000 volunteers in a late-stage trial.

The country aims to vaccinate nearly all of its population against coronavirus by the end of 2021 after reaching an agreement with pharmaceutical companies and the World health Organisation-based COVAX plan.

Ebrard said, “On October 30, the first doses were received to carry out phase three of clinical trials of the candidate vaccine from Cansino Bio.”