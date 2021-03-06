Madhya Pradesh: President Ramnath Kovind stresses on timely justice delivery

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday emphasised on implementation of a judicial system in which obstacles behind the delay in delivery of justice could be removed to ensure timely justice.

Supporting his recommendation, Kovind said that the objective of the judicial system is not merely to resolve disputes, but also to uphold justice.

"The objective of the judicial system is not merely to resolve disputes, but also to uphold justice and one way to uphold justice is to remove obstacles like delay in the delivery of justice. Justice is not delayed only by lack of court's functioning or system," said the President while speaking at the inauguration of the All-India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Noting rapid increase of technology in the judicial system, the President stressed on the need to introduce the use of technology in all judicial processes for "speedy delivery of justice".