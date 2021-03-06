Madhya Pradesh: President Ram Nath Kovind asks judicial academies to also train staff for quick disposal of cases

The President said the judicial system in the country is being praised abroad for having the national judicial data grid and for putting in use the unique identification code and QR code technology in handling of cases.

"The e-adalat, video conferencing, e-proceedings, e-filing, e-sewa kendra have facilitated the judicial administration to reduce dependency on the paper, which helps conservation of natural resources," Kovind said.

Observing that some high courts do provide judgements in local languages, the President underlined the need for more such efforts.

The President also suggested that high courts provide translation of judgements on important public issues in local or regional languages in respective areas of functioning.

Kovind praised the efforts of the Supreme Court in executing his suggestion to provide translation of judgements on important public issues in different languages.

"Now the (top) court provides translation of judgements in nine languages," he added.

The President is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh which began on Saturday.

In evening, he will attend the Narmada 'aarti' at Gwarighat on the banks of the river and participate in a cultural programme organised in the Madhya Pradesh High Court premises here, an official had said.

After a night halt in Jabalpur, Kovind will leave for Jalhari village in Damoh district at 9.30 am on Sunday, from where he will go to Sangrampur village to attend 'Janjatiya Sammelan' organised by MP Tribal Welfare Department.

He will leave for New Delhi around 3.20 pm on Sunday, the official said.