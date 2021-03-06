Madhya Pradesh to make carrying negative Covid-19 report mandatory for Maharashtra travellers

Bhopal: In view of the rising coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed the state authorities to make it mandatory for the travellers coming from Maharashtra to carry a negative Covid-19 test report.

Chouhan issued the directives in this regard during a meeting held on Friday, an official statement said. "It will be mandatory for the travellers coming from Maharashtra to carry a negative report for coronavirus infection. The responsibility for this will be with the bus operators, who will allow passengers to board the bus only on the basis of the report," Chouhan said.

Adequate arrangements should be made for checking along the the state's border areas, he said. Chouhan said that the number of coronavirus cases in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Ujjain and the state's districts bordering Maharashtra, has been on the rise.

He also said that the situation in all the districts along the Maharashtra border should be monitored constantly. The chief minister expressed the possibility of imposition of night curfew in Indore and Bhopal- the two cities in the state that are worst-affected by the pandemic.