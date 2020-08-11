Madhya Pradesh: PR department has 7, WR 6 principal secretaries in 20 months

The officers of the Indian Administrative Services are unable to remain at one place because of the frequent change of governments in the state.

Except for a few, most of the officers have been transferred in the Congress rule as well as in the BJP regime.

The BJP which has taken over the reins of power, after the Congress government was toppled in March this year, has continuously shifted IAS officers.

The government, too, is in problem in dealing with the work of various departments because of the constant shifting of officers.

A few departments have had four principal secretaries during the past one and a half years. Frequent change of officers has affected the work of these departments.