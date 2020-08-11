Madhya Pradesh: PR department has 7, WR 6 principal secretaries in 20 months

The officers of the Indian Administrative Services are unable to remain at one place because of the frequent change of governments in the state.
Except for a few, most of the officers have been transferred in the Congress rule as well as in the BJP regime.
The BJP which has taken over the reins of power, after the Congress government was toppled in March this year, has continuously shifted IAS officers.
The government, too, is in problem in dealing with the work of various departments because of the constant shifting of officers.
A few departments have had four principal secretaries during the past one and a half years. Frequent change of officers has affected the work of these departments.
Pressure is being mounted on the government to shift some officers after the cabinet expansion.
According to reports, some more IAS officers may be shifted in coming days.
The public relations department has seen seven principal secretaries during the past 20 months.
During the Vidhan Sabha elections, SK Mishra was the principal secretary of the department. After Mishra, M Gopal Reddy, Rajesh Rajora, Sanjay Shukla, P Narhari and Anupam Rajan have been posted to the department. Now, Shivshekhar Shukla has become the new incumbent of the department.
During the previous rule of the BJP, RS Julania was the additional chief secretary of the water resources department. After the Congress formed government, M Gopal Reddy, ICP Keshari, DP Ahuja and Shivshekhar Shukla were posted. Now, SN Mishra has been shifted there.
Hariranjan Rao was the principal secretary of the tourism department. After Rao, Faiz Ahmad Kidwai and ICP Keshari were posted there. Shivshekhar Shukla has been given the charge of the department.
Before the Congress came to power, Manoj Shrivastava was the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the commercial tax department.
When the Congress came to power, the government shifted Shrivastava, and appointed Manu Shrivastava as principal secretary of the department.
Manu was shifted during the Congress rule, and Keshari was appointed as ACS.
Nevertheless, after the BJP took over the reins of power, Manoj Govil was made the principal secretary of the department, but now, Deepali Rastogi has been posted there.
During the previous BJP rule, Rajneesh Vaish was the additional chief secretary of Narmada Valley Development Department.
The Congress, after forming the government, shifted Pankaj Agarwal as principal secretary to the department. During its rule, the Congress transferred Agarwal and posted Rajesh Rajora as principal secretary there. But the transfer order was cancelled the same day it was issued.
M Gopal Reddy was posted there as additional chief secretary. The Congress government shifted Reddy and sent Vinod Kumar to the department. After returning o power, the BJP government posted Keshari to the department as ACS.
Vivek Agarwal was the principal secretary of the Urban Development Department. The Congress government shifted Agarwal and posted Pramod Agarwal to the department. The same government posted Sanjay Dubey to the department by removing Agarwal.
Nevertheless, when the BJP government returned to power, it transferred Nitesh Vyas to the department.
The senior IAS officers feel the frequent transfers are taking because of the change of government in 15 months. There will be stability in the government only after the by-elections, they said.
