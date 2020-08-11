Madhya Pradesh: Brijmohan Parihar, VC of MP Congress Committee dies of COVID-19

Brijmohan Parihar, vice chairman of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee and resident of Gwalior, died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday early morning. According to the Corona Protocol, he will be cremated there.

Congress's Chambal-Bhind media in-charge KK Mishra said that the strong leader of Gwalior-Chambal division, a struggle against feudalism throughout his life, Brijmohan Singh Parihar, vice president of the state Congress, succumbed to the disease today. Alsubah, he left all of us together, may God give this Gandhian, principled leader a place in his steps.

State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed condolences on the demise of senior leader Brijmohan Parihar. He said that it is very sad news that Parihar died today, I am very shocked and saddened by his death.