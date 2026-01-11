MP News: NITI Aayog Chalks Out Ratlam’s Growth Roadmap | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting, organised under the aegis of NITI Aayog, was chaired to discuss overall economic development and potential of Ratlam district. As per information, the G-Hub (Growth Hub) initiative has been launched with the objective of strengthening regional economic development in the state.

Under this initiative, an integrated economic plan is being prepared for the Indore Economic Region (IER), developing it as a major engine of growth, encompassing industrial, infrastructural, human resource and institutional capabilities.

Ratlam district is a crucial component of this plan within the Indore Metropolitan Region. The meeting discussed in detail the development potential of Ratlam district, keeping in view Vision-2047 and the opportunities available under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

Anna Roy, Economic advisor to NITI Aayog, said that the “Growth Hub for City Region” concept was introduced in 2023 to promote planned urban and regional development. Collector Misha Singh informed that Ratlam-Nagda and Shajapur-Dewas investment areas would serve as key future industrial centres.

She stressed on long-term planning for industrial energy needs, skill development through ITIs, housing, disaster management and integrated infrastructure outside city limits. Senior NITI Aayog members and district administrative officials were present during the meeting.