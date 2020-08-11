Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests negative for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As per the doctor's advice, he will remain in isolation until Wednesday.
The BJP leader took to Twitter and made the announcement. He wrote in Hindi, "My #COVID19 report is negative. As per the advice of doctors, I will be in isolation until tomorrow. I sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and their entire team," he wrote. "All you well-wishers prayed for my health benefit, for which I will be forever grateful," he added.
Chouhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was discharged from the hospital last Wednesday. He was in the hospital for 12 days after getting infected.
Four other ministers in Shivraj Singh's Cabinet - Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, State Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel - have also tested positive for the infection.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 866 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 39,891, a health official said.
With 19 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the toll crossed the 1,000-mark and reached 1,015, they said.
COVID-19 figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 39,891, active cases 9,202, new cases 866, death toll 1,015, recovered 29,674, total number of people tested 9,09,926.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)