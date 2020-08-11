Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests negative for COVID-19

Chouhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was discharged from the hospital last Wednesday. He was in the hospital for 12 days after getting infected.

Four other ministers in Shivraj Singh's Cabinet - Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, State Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel - have also tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 866 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 39,891, a health official said.

With 19 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the toll crossed the 1,000-mark and reached 1,015, they said.

COVID-19 figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 39,891, active cases 9,202, new cases 866, death toll 1,015, recovered 29,674, total number of people tested 9,09,926.