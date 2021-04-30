Madhya Pradesh: Phobias, panic attacks and manic depression: LOCKDOWN 2.0 has changed the questions in people’s minds

BHOPAL: Mental disorders—such as phobias, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), panic attack and insomnia—have hit humans more than ever before. Not the only common man, but doctors, too, have fallen prey to the infodemic triggered by news related to the coronavirus on the social networking sites.

Children have grown habituated to isolation and refrain from social interaction. Psychiatrists who have counselled patients during the corona outbreak last year say they are shocked to see the intensity of the illness among people in the society.

This year, the questions have changed and, now, the shattered callers are crying and even asking whether they will stay alive or not, unlike last year, when they would ask questions related to career and lockdown.

Even doctors are becoming prone to phobia attacks—they wake up during sleep as they feel there are corona patients sleeping all around them! The situation was not worse last year and, still, the psychologists feel that mental illness has impacted more people than any virus now.