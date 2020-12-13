Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 5°Celsius as fog, rain intensify chill in capital

BHOPAL: Pachmarhi was freezing at 5°Celsius, while fog and rain intensified the chilliness in the state capital on Sunday with poor visibility. It was intensely chilly in the morning hours due to light rain. Fog is expected to persist even on Monday.

Visibility ranged from 200 metres to 500 metres in the state capital. In the morning, visibility was 200 metres, but, later, with the passing of the day, visibility improved. Clouds still hover over the state capital and, with the disappearance of this cloudy weather, it will further intensify the chill.

There was 3°Celsius difference between the day and night temperatures in the state capital. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 21°Celsius, which was 5.4°Celsius below the normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 18°Celsius, which was 6.9°Celsius above the normal.