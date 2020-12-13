Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 5°Celsius as fog, rain intensify chill in capital

BHOPAL: Pachmarhi was freezing at 5°Celsius, while fog and rain intensified the chilliness in the state capital on Sunday with poor visibility. It was intensely chilly in the morning hours due to light rain. Fog is expected to persist even on Monday.
Visibility ranged from 200 metres to 500 metres in the state capital. In the morning, visibility was 200 metres, but, later, with the passing of the day, visibility improved. Clouds still hover over the state capital and, with the disappearance of this cloudy weather, it will further intensify the chill.
There was 3°Celsius difference between the day and night temperatures in the state capital. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 21°Celsius, which was 5.4°Celsius below the normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 18°Celsius, which was 6.9°Celsius above the normal.
Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 22.3°Celsius, 5.3°Celsius below the normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 16°Celsius, 5°Celsius above the normal.
Pachmarhi recorded 17.4°Celsius as the maximum temperature, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 5°Celsius. Sidhi recorded a drop of 5.6°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 30.2°Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 5.4°Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at at 17.8°Celsius (8.5°Celsius above the normal). Mandla recorded a drop of 3°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 23.6°Celsius. The night temperature remained high all over the state and it ranged between 14°Celsius and 18°Celsius — much above the normal temperature.
