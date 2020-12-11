Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus on the move : Be aware! Cold and rain combo may make things worse

BHOPAL: Change in weather has made things worse in the state capital which is already struggling hard to arrest the spike in Covid-19 cases. Extreme variations in temperature have added to the worries of the health experts and the district administration. Sudden fall in temperature can put the vulnerable ones at risk.

While all Covid -19 health protocols are to be adhered to, other precautions in view of the sudden change in weather also need to be taken. The medical experts have suggested continuing with the practice of regular gargle and consumption of warm water to keep throat infection at bay. There are good reasons to expect respiratory viruses to show seasonal variation. Infections caused by respiratory viruses, including influenza and some coronaviruses, swell in winter and add to the worries if the unseasonal rains.