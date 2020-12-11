‘Normal’ rise in Covid-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Corona-positive cases continued to be normal in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. However, major cities and a few districts maintained their trend of an increase in the number of corona-positive cases. Agar-Malwa, Burhanpur, Anuppur and Dindori reported no corona-positive cases. Bhind and Umaria reported one case each. Twenty-four districts have reported above 10 corona-positive cases.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,222 corona-positive cases, taking the tally to 221,115 and toll to 3,382 with nine deaths on Friday. A total of 13,092 are active cases in the state, while 204,641 are cured cases so far and 1,347 are cured cases in a single day.

The corona-positive rate is 4.1 per cent with 29,352 samples sent for testing in the state. Hundred and thirty-two samples were rejected at the time of testing.