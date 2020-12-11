‘Normal’ rise in Covid-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Corona-positive cases continued to be normal in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. However, major cities and a few districts maintained their trend of an increase in the number of corona-positive cases. Agar-Malwa, Burhanpur, Anuppur and Dindori reported no corona-positive cases. Bhind and Umaria reported one case each. Twenty-four districts have reported above 10 corona-positive cases.
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,222 corona-positive cases, taking the tally to 221,115 and toll to 3,382 with nine deaths on Friday. A total of 13,092 are active cases in the state, while 204,641 are cured cases so far and 1,347 are cured cases in a single day.
The corona-positive rate is 4.1 per cent with 29,352 samples sent for testing in the state. Hundred and thirty-two samples were rejected at the time of testing.
Indore reported 412 corona-positive case and the tally rose to 47,839 and toll to 803. Bhopal reported 258 corona-positive cases and tally to 35,395 and toll to 538. Similarly, Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 49 and 52 corona-positive cases, respectively.
Apart from the major cities, various districts reported an increase in the number of corona-positive cases. Khargone reported 29 corona-positive cases, while Sagar reported 25 corona-positive cases and Ratlam reported 36. Rewa reported 22 corona-positive cases. Hoshangabad, Betul and Dewas reported 15 corona-positive cases each. Datia reported 17 corona-positive cases, Sidhi and Dhar reported 16 each, Vidisha reported 13 and Satna reported 14. Khandwa, Rajgarh and Chhatarpur reported 10 corona-positive cases each.
