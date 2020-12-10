Madhya Pradesh: Fragmented cold chain, a key bottleneck in vaccination against Covid-19

BHOPAL: Like others, Madhya Pradesh has a ‘fragmented cold chain’ instead of a single cold chain system for Covid-19 vaccine transportation. The challenging task is to maintain a single Cold chain for vaccination. There is a fragmented cold chain in the country. Analysts point out that cold chain infrastructure is a key bottleneck in the vaccination.

A cold chain is a temperature-controlled supply chain. An unbroken cold chain is an uninterrupted series of refrigerated production, storage and distribution activities, along with associated equipment and logistics, which maintain a desired low-temperature range. Single cold system means temperature is uniformly maintained from manufacturing point to end point.