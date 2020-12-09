Beware of Covid-19 vaccination frauds

Maharashtra Cyber Cell issued an advisory on Wednesday, informing about a warning given by the Interpol in connection to a potential increase in cybercrime scams surrounding the availability of COVID-19 vaccines being approved for use. The state cyber cell also highlighted that organized crime networks could target the vaccine supply chains and create various shady websites selling illegal and/ or fake products.

In the light of the recent Covid-19 vaccinations entering the market with promising results, ensuring safety of the supply chain and identifying illicit websites selling fake products is going to be essential, stated the advisory. Counterfeit vaccines or fake coronavirus tests have the potential to become growing concerns as international travel subsequently resumes throughout the world.

Police also highlighted the dangers posed by consuming any such fake medical supplies which are not well researched and could lead to dangerous health issues. The other cyber security concerns that have ramped up during the lockdown are websites suspected of selling illicit medical equipment, and others including phishing and spamming software. The Interpol has already identified 3,000 such websites, which have been planning ransomware attacks on various targets including pharmaceutical manufacturers, spreading fake news and misinformation on social media.

In a bid to ensure Cyber security, police have appealed the people to follow cybersecurity guidelines to protect their sensitive data and not fall prey to cybercrimes or any online scams. The guidelines asks not to click on any links that make dubious claims like selling Covid19 vaccines, free medical supplies, or offering unscientific and unverified treatments for the coronavirus, while also ensure that all software, applications, and systems are always up to date.