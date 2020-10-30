Coronavirus: Bhopal's Hamidia hospital well geared to meet any exigency in winter

Bhopal: To meet any health emergency in winter, the administration has upgraded the infrastructure at Hamidia Hospital and equipped it with ventilators, sufficient medical oxygen supply and medicines to facilitate treatment of Covid-19 patients. Much to the relief, the state has seen a sharp decline in the number of corona cases, however, the authorities are wary of the coming season. Medical experts are of the opinion that Coronavirus cases may see a surge in winter. The hospital which faced issues in handling the cases during lockdown and rainy season, seems to be well prepared to face all exigencies.

Besides the arrangement of the required oxygen supply, the number of ICU beds too has been increased at Hamidia Hospital, a state level referral medical facility.

Last month, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were increased to accommodate patients in case there was a rise in the number of cases.

When the pandemic tightens its grip, the hospital had tough time ensuring uninterrupted Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) supplies for the critical Covid-19 patients at the facility. But now with the installation of mobile oxygen machines, the hospital has managed to ensure the required quantity to meet any emergency demand.

Hamidia Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said, “We are well prepared to handle any situation in winter. There are apprehensions that Covid-19 cases would increase in the coming winter and the hospital administration is well prepared to meet any emergency.”

Main thing is ventilators and oxygen supply and we have ensured their availability in required quantities, said Chaurasia. We are in position to give a tough fight to coronavirus if it intensified in winter, assured the hospital Medical Superintendent.