COVID-19 vaccine update: Moderna says preparing for launch of coronavirus vaccine

Moderna Inc on Thursday said that it was preparing to launch its experimental coronavirus vaccine, which is currently being tested in a large human trial. The American biotechnology company also said that it was in talks with a WHO-led group for distribution.
According to a report by Live Mint, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a press release said that the company is preparing for the launch of mRNA-1273 and they have signed a number of supply agreements with governments around the world. "We are actively preparing for the launch of mRNA-1273 and we have signed a number of supply agreements with governments around the world," Stephane Bancel said.
In addition to the Phase 3 study of the Covid-19 vaccine mRNA-1273, which is fully enrolled, Moderna now has four programs in Phase 2 studies, according to Bancel. "Moderna is committed to the highest data quality standards and rigorous scientific research as we continue to work with regulators to advance mRNA-1273," he said.
On July 14, a Phase 1 interim analysis of the vaccine published in The New England Journal of Medicine which showed that mRNA-1273 was generally well-tolerated across all age groups. The Phase 1 interim analysis of the vaccine also showed that induced rapid and strong immune responses against SARS-CoV-2.
Moderna recently finished enrolling participants for a 30,000-volunteer study that is testing whether the vaccine can help prevent Covid-19. Early data from the trial is expected in the coming weeks.
The company said it was in talks with the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility on a tiered pricing proposal for its vaccine.
