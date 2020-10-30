COVID-19 vaccine update: Moderna says preparing for launch of coronavirus vaccine

Moderna Inc on Thursday said that it was preparing to launch its experimental coronavirus vaccine, which is currently being tested in a large human trial. The American biotechnology company also said that it was in talks with a WHO-led group for distribution.

According to a report by Live Mint, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a press release said that the company is preparing for the launch of mRNA-1273 and they have signed a number of supply agreements with governments around the world. "We are actively preparing for the launch of mRNA-1273 and we have signed a number of supply agreements with governments around the world," Stephane Bancel said.

In addition to the Phase 3 study of the Covid-19 vaccine mRNA-1273, which is fully enrolled, Moderna now has four programs in Phase 2 studies, according to Bancel. "Moderna is committed to the highest data quality standards and rigorous scientific research as we continue to work with regulators to advance mRNA-1273," he said.