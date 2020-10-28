Pfizer says could supply COVID-19 vaccine in 2020

Meanwhile, Pfizer also said it was not yet ready to release data from the trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Germany's BioNTech SE.

As per a report by Reuters, Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla has said the company could release data on whether or not the vaccine works as early as this month, but the company said in a presentation that the independent data monitoring board which will determine whether or not the trial has been successful has not conducted any interim efficacy analyses yet.

The world’s hopes of gaining some level of control over the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over a million lives globally, are pinned on a viable vaccine.

Pfizer also reported a 4.3% drop in third-quarter sales, hurt by increased competition for its off-patent pain drug Lyrica and lower demand for some of its treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer said quarterly Lyrica sales fell 33% to USD 352 million. Total sales fell to USD 12.13 billion from USD 12.68 billion a year ago.