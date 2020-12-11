Madhya Pradesh: Drizzle turns weather cool in Indore, mornings to be foggy for next two days

Indore: The city weather took a U-turn on Friday morning as residents woke up to a cloudy weather and drizzle. Light rain provided relief to citizens from itchy weather as it turned cool while humidity disappeared. The denizens couldn't witness sunshine on Friday morning as clouds enveloped the sky, which also turned the morning hazy.

However, night temperature at 16.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday remained five degrees above normal due to clouds. According to meteorological department officials, weather will remain more or less same for next two days when city will witness fog as well.

City’s day temperature remained over 30 degrees Celsius for last one week till December 9. It dropped by two degrees on Thursday due to cloud cover.