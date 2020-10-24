Indore: Skyrocketing veggie prices; Blame lockdown, inclement weather

Indore: Blame the lockdown and unseasonal rains from the skyrocketing price of vegetables in the city. Most vegetables, from the common lady finger to the uppity capsicum are selling at more than double their normal price, forcing people to consume less of the green stuff and also disturbing their budget.

Bablu Jadhav, state president of Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Sena said during the lockdown the farmers or vegetable sellers could not earn much. Also, the administration threw away vegetables causing huge loss to both farmers and vendors. “Everybody had to face a loss and so everyone has hiked the prices to make up for their losses. Usually, during this period there is plenty of vegetables available and prices come down, but this year it is different,” Jadhav said.

Jadhav also said that when the administration stopped the entry of vegetables in the cities, many farmers substituted the vegetables with some other crop and this has created a shortage in the local market. Much of the supply is being brought from outside Indore now and the cost of transportation has increased the price.

Jadhav also blamed the influential cold storage owners. "The farmers had sold vegetables at normal price but the cold storage owners who stored vegetables like potato and onion have hiked prices due to shortage in the market.”

Vegetable seller, Rajesh Chouhan, blames the inclement weather. “The heavy and unseasonal rains have badly damaged the vegetables on the field and there is a consequent shortage,” he said.

He also argued that as green veggies were not available to people in lockdown, they started eating potatoes, tomatoes and onions and they have got used to eating these vegetables and are not looking at other alternatives.

VEGETABLE NAME- RATE IN MARKET

Mutter- Rs 200/kg

Garlic- Rs 150/kg

Drum Stick- Rs 120 to Rs 140/kg

Ginger- Rs 100/kg

Fenugreek (Methi)- Rs 100/kg

Shimla Mirch- Rs 80 to Rs 100/kg

Guar Bean- Rs 80/kg

Carrot- Rs 60/kg

Luffa / Gilki / Turai- Rs 60/kg

Bitter Gourd- Rs 60/kg

Brinjal (Bharta)- Rs 50 to Rs 60/kg

Brinjal (normal)- Rs 40 to Rs 50/kg

Coriander- Rs 60/kg

Onion- Rs 60/kg

Green Chilli- Rs 50/kg

Potato- Rs 40/kg

Tomato- Rs 40/kg

Cauliflower- Rs 30/piece

Cabbage- Rs 50/piece

Spinach- Rs 30/kg

*Rate are subjected to market, it may change accordingly