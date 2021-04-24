Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen shortage in the state turning grimmer by the day

BHOPAL: The oxygen shortage in Madhya Pradesh is turning more and more grim, leading to deaths of many patients. Earlier, several Covid patients died in Jabalpur and now, Covid patients have died in Gwalior.
In both cases, Covid patients have died during shifting of oxygen cylinders from high-flow oxygen. Patients were on high-flow oxygen and, when they are shifted, the high flow of oxygen could not be maintained.
Both the cities faced the brunt of the shortage in oxygen supply. The administration still claims that it is providing oxygen supply to hospitals, but the ground reality is different. In both the cities, police teams worked throughout the night to restore the oxygen supply.
According to Bhopalís private hospital doctors, the oxygen condition in Madhya Pradesh is the worst and is leading to many deaths. Private hospitals have stopped admitting Covid patients because of the oxygen crisis. The situation is more or less the same across all cities of Madhya Pradesh. There is no improvement on the oxygen front.
Private hospitals are facing the brunt of the shortage in oxygen supply. The administration has consistently been claiming that it will ensure regular supply of oxygen in the private hospitals, but the fact is that there is a severe crisis of oxygen and the administration is not meeting the demands of the private hospitals.
Pvt hospitals facing the brunt
The oxygen situation is going to be more and more grim by the day in Madhya Pradesh. Itís not improving. The administration claims that itís working towards normalising the situation, but its strategies arenít working and, ultimately, the private hospitals have to face the brunt of the shortage of oxygen, leading to deaths. Private hospitals have stopped admitting Covid patients because of the oxygen crisisDr Subodh Varshney, Sidhadhanta Hospital