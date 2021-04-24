Madhya Pradesh: Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria cremated with Covid-19 protocol in Indore

Jobat/ Indore: Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria who succumbed to novel coronavirus while undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Indore was cremated here following all the Covid-19 protocols on Saturday.

Congress MLA from Jobat assembly constituency in Airajpur district, Kalawati Bhuria died on Saturday morning. She was 49. According to her family members, she was admitted to the private hospital in Indore about 12 days back.

Many political leaders including Alirajpur MLA Mukesh Patel, former MLA Nagar Singh Chouhan, BJP district president Vakilsingh Thakarla, Congress district president Mahesh Patel, district collector Surabhi Gupta, superintendent of police Vijay Bhagwani expressed their condolence on Bhuriaís demise.

Kalawati was niece of ex-Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria. She had become a legislator after winning the Jobat seat in 2018.

Paying tribute to the departed soul, MLA Patel said that we lost a hardworking and a powerful leader, it is an irreparable loss for the Congress family. Kalavati Didi was constantly active for the development and welfare of her region.

