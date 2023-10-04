Madhya Pradesh: Over 5.6 Crore Voters In Poll-Bound State, 25% In 20 To 29 Age Category; 29 Seats Have More Women Than Men

Kozhikode: People wait to cast their votes for assembly elections at Puthurmadam in Kozhikode on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI5_16_2016_000129B) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are over 5.6 crore voters in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, said Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan during a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday The survey of all 230 assembly constituencies has been done. Overall voters in state stand at 5,60,60, 925. Of this, the number of male voters is 2.8 crore while that of female voter is 2.72 crore. The number of service voters is 75,304 while third gender stands at 1373.

There are 29 such assembly constituencies where number of women voters is more than men. The number voters in the age group of 18 years to 19 years is 22.3 lakh.

The number of voters in the age group of 20-29 years is 1.45 crore--constituting 25% of the voters. There are more than 6.5 lakh voters in above 80 years category.

There are around 5124 voters in the age group of more than 100 years. Of them, the number of women voters is more.

Gender ratio of voters is 1000: 945.

With only 42 persons eligible to vote, Balaghat assembly constituency's centre number 53-Sonewani (vangram) has least voters.