Madhya Pradesh: Outsource Employee At Electricity Department Electrocuted | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): An outsourced employee working at discom fell from an electric pole after being electrocuted and died on Sunday, the police said.

The police added that the kin of the man who had died blocked the road and demanded Rs 20 lakh as compensation. According to Kothi police, the incident took place in Barhana village on Sunday, when Bachchan Patel climbed an electric pole to fix it.

He was suddenly electrocuted and fell on the ground after the same. Locals witnessed the incident and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival. The cops and Patel’s kin were informed, who rushed to the hospital.

The police began probe in the case. Patel’s kin, however, were left infuriated due to the incident. They kept Patel’s body on Satna-Chitrakoot Highway and blocked the traffic to demand compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

The police and the administrative officials were informed, who took cognisance and rushed there to pacify the enraged kin. Supervising engineer of the electricity department, GD Tripathi, promised an aid of Rs 9 lakh to Patel’s kin, after which they were convinced and sent the body for post-mortem.

