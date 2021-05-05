Madhya Pradesh: Open-book college exams will be held for all classes, U-G and P-G final-year exams in June, remaining classes in July

BHOPAL: The department of higher education has decided to conduct open-book exams for all classes. Exams for final-year students of all undergraduate and post-graduate classes will be held in June and the results will be declared in July.

The commissioner office of the higher education department issued the instructions on Wednesday to all vice-chancellors and principals of all universities and colleges, respectively.

Considering the situation created by the Covid pandemic, the department of higher education has decided to hold all exams for all classes and courses on the open-book pattern.

In the first phase, examinations for final-year students of all undergraduate and post-graduate courses will be organised in the month of June and the results will be out in July.