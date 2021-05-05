Madhya Pradesh: Open-book college exams will be held for all classes, U-G and P-G final-year exams in June, remaining classes in July

BHOPAL: The department of higher education has decided to conduct open-book exams for all classes. Exams for final-year students of all undergraduate and post-graduate classes will be held in June and the results will be declared in July.
The commissioner office of the higher education department issued the instructions on Wednesday to all vice-chancellors and principals of all universities and colleges, respectively.
Considering the situation created by the Covid pandemic, the department of higher education has decided to hold all exams for all classes and courses on the open-book pattern.
In the first phase, examinations for final-year students of all undergraduate and post-graduate courses will be organised in the month of June and the results will be out in July.
Considering the situation created by covid pandemic, department of higher education has decided to hold all exams for all classes and courses through open book pattern
In the second phase, examinations for students of the first and second years of the undergraduate courses and the second semester of the post-graduate courses will be held from July. The results of these exams will be declared by the month of August.
Officials of the higher education department have clarified that the practical exams will be held after the theory exams. This notice has set the university officials in motion. Most of the universities had made the preparations, but were waiting for instructions from the highest authority, due to the worsening of the situation due to Covid.
Now, the universities will prepare their schedule, after which the question papers will be uploaded on the portals. Students will be given a date before which they will have to submit the answer copies to the lead colleges.
The department of higher education is trying to move at a pace so that the new session is not prolonged further as it could derail the whole academic calendar.
The two phases
* In the first phase, examinations for final-year students of all undergraduate and post-graduate courses will be organised in the month of June and the results will be out in July
* In the second phase, examinations for students of the first and second years of the undergraduate courses and the second semester of the post-graduate courses will be held from July. The results of these exams will be declared by the month of August.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)