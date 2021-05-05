Bhopal: Leaders from across political lines pay tributes to BJP leader Vijesh Lunawat who died at 55

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and a key man behind the party's mega events in Madhya Pradesh, Vijesh Lunawat died following cardiac arrest at a hospital here on Wednesday, family sources said.

Lunawat (55) had not been well for quite some time and had recently tested positive for COVID-19, they said. The BJP leader is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Lunawat was an “able organiser, effective communicator and expert in election management”. He was a “master strategist and had played a major role in strengthening the BJP in Madhya Pradesh”, Chouhan said.

“The void created by his untimely demise cannot be filled,” the chief minister said.

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath and several leaders from both the ruling and opposition camps expressed grief over Lunawat's death.