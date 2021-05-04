Bhopal: Corona consumes seven men in khaki so far

BHOPAL: The death of a constable in Bilkhiria on Monday has taken to toll of men in khaki to seven due to coronavirus in Bhopal police. All of them have died during the second wave of corona.
The cops who contracted corona while on their duty and died within a month, were vaccinated. Two of them were administered both the two doses.
These deaths have raised concern among the policemen who are working on the frontline. These cops are deployed all around and are in a high risk zone.
These two doses are a reason most of the cops feel safe but also there are apprehensions as well. They say in other departments the number of staff have been minimised but police stations are running in full capacity.
The police stations were sanitised on regular basis in 2020, but this year the sanitation drive has been derailed. A civic body worker says they are sanitising the police stations on call only.
240 cops are Covid positive
Bhopal police have strength of nearly 1800 personnel. Now 240 cops are corona positive and 26 among them are in different hospitals of Bhopal. The cops have died in Baghsewania, Nishatpura, Gandhi Nagar, Bilkhiria, traffic and others.
Deaths even after two doses
Superintendent of police (SP) headquarters Bhopal Ramji Shrivastav said the cops were administered vaccines once the drive began. There are cases of deaths even after two doses, said Shrivastav. Hardly, anyone is left, he added. All the police stations are running in full capacity and only the cops who ill, are on leave.
