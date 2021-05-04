Bhopal: Corona consumes seven men in khaki so far

BHOPAL: The death of a constable in Bilkhiria on Monday has taken to toll of men in khaki to seven due to coronavirus in Bhopal police. All of them have died during the second wave of corona.

The cops who contracted corona while on their duty and died within a month, were vaccinated. Two of them were administered both the two doses.

These deaths have raised concern among the policemen who are working on the frontline. These cops are deployed all around and are in a high risk zone.

These two doses are a reason most of the cops feel safe but also there are apprehensions as well. They say in other departments the number of staff have been minimised but police stations are running in full capacity.

The police stations were sanitised on regular basis in 2020, but this year the sanitation drive has been derailed. A civic body worker says they are sanitising the police stations on call only.