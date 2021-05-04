Madhya Pradesh: Husband of Covid positive woman breaches containment zone in Jawad, administration jittery

Jawad (Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Monday issued an order to lodge a police complaint against husband of a Covid positive woman for breaching the containment zone.

Owing to a surge in corona cases, curfew has been extended in the district till May 10. As per rule, if there is a positive case in a family, that house is made a micro containment zone and the patient along with other members of the family are restrained from moving out.

On April 28, a woman tested corona positive and her house was made a micro containment zone. After receiving information about the breach, Jawad tehsildar Sudhakar Prasad Tiwari visited there and found that bamboo barricades were removed and woman’s husband Arjun Gwala went shopping.

As a result, district collector asked tehsildar to lodge a police complaint against Gwala.