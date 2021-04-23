Mumbai: 47% micro containment zones are from two posh wards

Nearly 47 percent of the active micro containment zones (MRCs) or sealed buildings are in the affluent localities of Malabar Hills, Grant Road, Juhu, Versova and Andheri West.

According to the new 'Break The Chain' orders, any housing society or residential tower which has more than five active cases, will be treated as a micro-containment zone. At present there are 1,198 MCZs in Mumbai, out of which - 262 zones are at K West (KW) ward that covers the Andheri West, Juhu, Versova areas and 302 zones are in the D ward - which covers the posh Malabar hill, Breach Candy and Walkeshwar areas areas.

Senior civic officials said that in both these wards cases are now being reported in clusters from the high rises.

"In most of the families there are multiple cases which is further spreading the infection," said a senior civic official.

The official also maintained that most of the fresh cases are closed contacts of already those who have been infected earlier.

"Many housekeeping staffers and drivers employed in these areas are getting infected because of their employers," the official added.

Local residents have said that even though cases are rising, many people are easily seen flouting norms.

"Many high rises have restricted movement in their buildings and have made arrangements for their drivers and housekeeping staffers to stay with them," said Aakash Shetty, a resident of Breach Candy.

Meanwhile, in the past one week, the number of MCZs have increased by 25 percent. As per the latest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, there are 1,198 active MCZs in Mumbai, earlier on April 13, there were only 995 active MCZs.