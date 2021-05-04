Vaccination rollout for 18-plus to begin in Madhya Pradesh from May 5

Chouhan said that effective monitoring of home isolation arrangements must be ensured in rural areas. Panchayat Rural Development, Forest and Health department staff as well as local public representatives must strengthen the system by working in unison. In the absence of necessary arrangements for home quarantine, the Covid-infected person would be transferred to a Covid care centre. A vehicle could be arranged for the infected person, if required.



He said a health check-up should be done at prescribed rates which must be implemented strictly and action taken in case of overcharging.



Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji, you are saying that vaccination at a faster pace is very important to control the Covid-19 pandemic and you are yourself admitting that a total of five crore 29 lakh doses are required for vaccination of people from 18 to 44 years."



Kamal Nath asked Chouhan, "You are talking about starting a vaccination programme for people in the age group of 18-44 years in the state from May 5, which was earlier announced to start from May 1, but this announcement also proved to be 'election rhetoric'."