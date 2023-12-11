Madhya Pradesh: Naxalite Banners, Pamphlets Found Near Hospital In Balaghat

FP Photo

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Naxalite banners and pamphlets have been found near a hospital on Songudda-Sunderwahi Road, close to Songudda Police Outpost under Roopzhar police station limit of Balaghat district.

The pamphlets shed light on the alleged police excesses, particularly the incidents surrounding the clashes resulting in deaths of Jhamsing Dhurve and Comrade Kamalu.

The Naxals have exposed the cases to gain support and sympathy from the local populace. In these posters, the Naxalites have thanked people of the district for exposing the case of Jham Singh Dhurve and Comrade Kamlu who were killed in a police encounter.

The banners and pamphlets attributed to Communist Party of India (Maoist) GRB divisional committee, mention the names of Sanjay Kumar, the Superintendent of Police, and Samir Saurabh, the Police Chief of the district. Interestingly, this is the first time that Naxals have communicated their message in Hindi and English.

Located just 100 metres from Songudda Hospital, the presence of Naxal banners and pamphlets has raised concerns about the active presence and engagement of Naxal activities in the area.

Police Chief Samir Saurabh said an inquiry was underway to ascertain whether Naxals put up banners and pamphlets or if there was involvement of others.

Cong MP Dheeraj Sahu’s effigy burnt in Seoni

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders staged protest against Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu at Kachari Chowk in Seoni district. Party workers of North and South mandal of BJP have accused Congress of corruption and giving protection to corrupt.

The party workers also burnt the effigy of Dheeraj Sahu. Alok Dubey, district BJP president, said despite significant cash discovery from Dheeraj Sahu’s home, the Congress leadership has maintained silence on the issue.

He also said that the Congress seems to have turned Mohabbat ki Dukan into a hub of corruption. The BJP workers also questioned morality of Congress and its leaders, pointing fingers at Sahu’s newfound wealth.

They challenged the Congress to reveal the origin of such a substantial amount of cash. Alok Dubey laid stress on transparency and accountability in politics. He accused Congress of running a shop of affection while harbouring hatred towards Hindus.

He criticised Congress and its alliance for questioning investigative agencies. He said, “Today, the leaders of this arrogant alliance have become synonymous with corruption. But when agencies like ED, CBI and I-T take action against them, then these corrupt leaders come together and blame these agencies and try to tarnish their image.”