Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram RTO Comes Down Heavily On 145 Vehicles Without HSRP

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) is continuously issuing challans to vehicles that don’t have a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) installed on their vehicles in Narmadapuram.

As per the directives issued by the High Court, it is mandatory to install HSRP in all types of small and large vehicles operated in Narmadapuram district.

RTO has been continuously imposing fines on vehicles’ owners. Following the issued orders, the RTO found 145 vehicles without HSRP, resulting in fines totaling Rs 72,500.

Nisha Chauhan of RTO stated that according to the guidelines of the High Court, all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, should have HSRP plates installed.

Madhya Pradesh: Deputy CM Meets BJP Workers

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said BJP was moving towards a significant victory in the country.

He said this during the divisional-level meeting held at the BJP district office in Narmadapuram on Sunday regarding the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shukla said that PM Modi achieved success in projects previously considered impossible like removal of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple.

On the question of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath joining the BJP, the Deputy CM said that the door of the BJP was open for those who wanted India’s progress.

Regarding the Harda incident, Shukla said that CM Mohan Yadav has made it clear that the culprits of the incident would be punished. MLA from Hoshangabad Dr Sitasaran Sharma, Sohagpur MLA Thakur Vijay Pal, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Maya Naroliya and district president Madhavdas Agrawal were present during the meeting.