Madhya Pradesh: Narendra Singh Tomar Deems Jan Aashirwad Yatra A Success In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Narendra Singh Tomar, the election in-charge for Madhya Pradesh and a central minister, has hailed the Jan Aashirwad Yatra as a triumph.

During his visit to Jabalpur, Tomar stated that the Jan Aashirwad Yatra has reached millions of people in Madhya Pradesh, garnering tremendous support from the state's citizens. This suggests that the BJP is likely to form a majority government in Madhya Pradesh.

Tomar also criticized the Congress party's Jan Aakrosh Yatra, emphasizing, "The people of the state should continue to support the BJP's Jan Aashirwad Yatra. Congress has failed to provide anything substantial to the people of Madhya Pradesh other than corruption."

In addition to discussing the state's politics, Tomar addressed the concept of "One Nation, One Election." He stressed, "The importance of this idea for the country's economic stability and democracy cannot be understated. The money saved through this process could be utilized for beneficial schemes and programs."

Furthermore, Tomar took aim at the ongoing controversies related to Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism). He criticized the India Gathbandhan (a coalition of opposition parties), suggesting that it is trying to undermine Sanatan Dharma by promoting regionalism, linguistic divisions, and family politics.

However, he expressed confidence that the people of the state and the country are closely monitoring Congress's actions and will respond accordingly.