 Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Pelt Stones At Dalit Groom For Riding Horse In Chhatarpur
The police officers told the groom that he can take out the procession from wherever he wants.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A chaos was created after a few miscreants pelted stones at a Dalit groom riding horse on late Monday evening in Chaurai village of Chhatarpur district on late Monday evening.

According to the reports of Nai Duniya, the Dalit's wedding procession was passing by, when a few miscreants spotted that the groom was riding a horse--that is only believed to be a ritual for 'upper castes'. This irked them, and the group started pelting stones at the groom and the baraatis.

Police were immediately informed about the incident. As soon as the information was received, the police force of Bada Malhara reached the spot.

The police officers told the groom that he can take out the procession from wherever he wants. No one can stop him, the action will be taken against whoever does so.

A heavy police force was deployed in the village. After that the Dalit mounted the horse, the bullies of the village kept throwing stones in front of the police.

With great difficulty, the police somehow managed to remove the bullies.

Bada Malhara SDOP Shashank Jain was present on the spot.

