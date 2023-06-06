Bhopal: Wandering ‘Asha’ reaches Pichore jungle, makes a killing

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Namibian Cheetah Asha, which had some days back strayed to Madhav National Park of Shivpuri from Kuno National Park (Sheopur), has moved ahead. Its recent location has been traced to the Pichore jungle. “Female Cheetah Asha reached Pichore from Madhav National Park and killed a prey near Rajpur mine on Monday,” said a forest ranger of Kuno National Park.

The wandering nature of Asha has left Kuno officials in a fix as the Namibian Cheetah has been exploring new regions ever since it was released into the wilds of Kuno.

When asked if ‘Asha’ would be brought back to Kuno as was done in case of one male strayed cheetah, principal chief conservator of forest for wildlife JS Chouhan said “ We will wait for the guidance of the Cheetah Steering Committee regarding ‘Asha’. Whatever guidance would be received, action would be taken as per.”

The quest of Asha to move to new terrains is literally giving a harrowing time to forest officials following her every step. A team of forest employees is following Asha and reports of her new location are being shared with the senior officers.

The buzz is also that Asha may be pregnant as she had entered into the mating process with male cheetah some time back. Notably, before ‘Asha’, a male cheetah had strayed till the borders of Uttar Pradesh. At that time, Kuno officials decided to tranquilize it so that it can be brought back to Kuno.