 Bhopal: Rain in May shows disturbance in eco balance, says Chouhan
CM explains importance of trees on the World Environment Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 01:43 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said rainfall in May in Bhopal shows disturbance in ecological balance resulting from climate change.

Chouhan made the statement at a function in Bhopal on Monday when the World Environment Day was observed.

Man’s longing for material prosperity has damaged nature, he said, adding that the earth’s temperature may increase by two degrees centigrade by 2050.

Consequently, living on the planet will be difficult, besides using chemical fertilisers and pesticides is causing cancer, the Chief Minister said.

The youth should also work to protect the environment; else, the earth will not remain livable to the coming generation, he said.

People must ensure that they plant saplings, save energy and keep away from using single-use plastic, Chouhan said.

Indian saints realised that men would destroy Mother Nature and understood its consequences, so they advised people to protect Her, Chouhan said.

According to the Indian philosophy, there is same consciousness in every living being, including plants, so there is a system of worshiping cow in the form of vehicle of gods and goddesses, he said.

A tree gives life to many living beings, and men cannot pay back their debt to it, he said.

The Chief Minister released the booklets on Climate Action Plan related to the Smart Cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna and Sagar.

He also distributed certificates to office-bearers from three sites: Naveen Ramsar (Sirpur), wetland (Indore), Yashwant Sagar (Indore) and Sankhya Sagar (Shivpuri).

Apart from that, Chouhan gave PhD fellowship certificates to five researchers who are working on climate change.

