MP: Moody Weather To Continue Across State; Cloud Cover Likely In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state will continue to experience weather fluctuations, courtesy: the western disturbance.

Weather conditions will change in around 20 districts, including Indore and Gwalior, with chances of scattered showers. The monsoon is expected to enter the state on June 20 or later. It is estimated that on June 18, there may be monsoon arrival in the state through Khargone, Khandwa, and Burhanpur districts.

In Bhopal, clouds are expected to prevail on Monday and Tuesday. The weather is likely to clear from June 8. There is a possibility of cloud cover and light rainfall in the districts of the Jabalpur region.

MP monsoon conditions are expected to vary across the state. On June 18th, there is a possibility of the monsoon reaching Madhya Pradesh through the routes of Khargone, Khandwa, and Burhanpur districts. Approximately 63% of the state may experience below-normal rainfall.

In the regions of Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, and Sagar, which comprise a total of 33 districts, the rainfall is expected to be around 10% or less than normal.

However, in the districts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, and Shahdol, which encompass 19 districts, normal rainfall is anticipated. These areas may receive rainfall ranging from 96% to 104% of the average.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of showers in districts of the Indore division such as Burhanpur, Khargone, Alirajpur, Badwani, Jhabua, and Dhar.