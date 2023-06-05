Madhya Pradesh: 410 out of 1052 youths get offer letters at employment fest

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of providing employment to more than 1300 students, Satyaj Foundation, Chetna Sanstha and Safe Education organised an employment festival on Sunday at the Jhalaria Math Complex located at Narsingh Ghat. 1052 youths gave interview on this occasion. Out of these, 410 youths were selected and were also provided the offer letter.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by chief guest and former Union minister and BJP parliamentary board member Satyanarayan Jatia and social worker Harish Nadda. Jatia said that all applicants who came in the employment festival are eligible. Those who are capable of any work, must get that work. Without work, a person becomes useless, he has no respect.

Nadda said that employment is such a problem which is very important. Youths travel to many cities to get job. We have tried to bring over 40 companies to your doorstep. Opposition repeatedly says the same thing, there is unemployment in the country but we have HR of so many companies who have come with 1k vacancies.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia and MLA Paras Jain also addressed the candidates on this occasion. At the beginning of the programme, Rajkumar Jatia, a social worker of Satyaj Foundation gave a welcome speech. The programme was conducted by Suresh Giri.