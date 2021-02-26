Ujain: Wheat procurement to begin from March 22, says pricncipal secretary

Ujjain: Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, principal secretary, department of food, civil supplies and consumer protection took a divisional review meeting of Ujjain Division of Rabi crops and departmental works in Rabi marketing year 2021-22 on Friday.

He said that wheat procurement will be done from March 22. MPSCSC is the main agency of procurement. During the review, Kidwai said that the acreage of wheat has decreased in all the districts of Ujjain division this year. The acreage of wheat has been converted into gram acreage.

In the meeting, he said that new arrangements are being made for procurement this year. Under this arrangement, the code number of farmers and the code number of the concerned accrual centre will be compulsorily recorded on the farmers' bags. SMS will be sent to the registered farmers three days before the sale. The farmers will then be able to sell their wing accrual at the centre within seven days. If the farmers are not able to sell their produce within seven days, they will be given an opportunity later also

Food director Tarun Pithode, MPSCSC Abhijeet Agrawal, district collectors Asheesh Singh (Ujjain), Manoj Pushp (Mandsaur), Gopal Chand Daad (Ratlam), Chandramouli Shukla (Dewas, Dinesh Jain (Shajapur), Avadhesh Sharma (Agar-Malwa) and Mayank Agrawal (Neemuch) and officials of Food Corporation of India, food, cooperatives, weaight and measurement, MARKFED, Civil Supplies Corporation, Ware Housing Corporation, CWC and District Central Cooperative Bank were present.

146 ration shops be opened in villages

Kidwai took a review meeting on the functioning of the divisional TPDS and directed that shops should be opened soon in the districts of the division where gram panchayats do not have ration shops. There are 146 such shops in Ujjain division which are to be allotted. The meeting was informed that out of a total of 3,903 PDS shops in Ujjain division, 3,093 shops have been put on point of sale machine. The principal secretary has directed to rationalise the public distribution system of the division in urban area of 335 and rural area 157 shops which are functioning within an area of 200 metres.