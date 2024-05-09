During MCC, Traders Deposit ₹35.06 Cr As Tax Evasion Penalty

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to conduct the election in a clean and smooth manner, following strict action of State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) Department, 143 traders deposited Rs 35.06 crore as tax evasion penalty. They were involved in issuing fake and bogus invoices, undeclared godowns and transportation of goods meant to distribute as freebies in the election. The enforcement action was carried out during imposition of the model code of conduct (MCC).

According to official information, so far, prima facie money has been recovered from 93 businessmen against tax evasion penalty amounting to Rs 20.77 crore. Particularly, the traders of garment business deposited an amount of Rs. 2 crore, utensils and household item traders worth Rs 3.80 crore and mobile, electrical and electronics equipment traders deposited a tax of Rs 6.89 crore, Pan masala and tobacco products’ traders Rs 3.00 crore and bullion traders deposited tax worth Rs 4.12 crore.

On the direction of Commercial Tax Commissioner, Swatantra Kumar Singh, the State GST Department identified doubtful registered taxpayers on the basis of prescribed parameters. Actions were carried out on the basis of sector-wise analysis of information received from other states, data available on Business Intelligence and Fraud Analytics (BIFA) GST Prime, E-way bill Portal, Bo-web etc. Data analysis of documents were made by using GST registration, PAN numbers, e-mail addresses and other new registrations registered on mobile numbers along with confidential information obtained from the field.

While conducting investigation on sector specific freebies like garments, clothes, household items, utensils, mobiles, electronics, cosmetics, pan masala etc, a sum of Rs 20.77 crore were deposited.

Commercial Tax Commissioner Singh conducted special investigation in 28 border districts of the state for special investigation of vehicles transporting goods related to freebies and without valid documents like bill, e-way bill, bilty etc under investigation proceedings related to Lok Sabha Elections, 2024. Temporary check post and 12 mobile teams were formed, through which they are continuously taking action against bogus invoicing, fake billing, transportation on the basis of e-way bill and bogus bill without freebies and other items. Upon being found, 134 vehicles were detained and fined against tax evasion amounting to Rs. 2.03 crore were deposited.